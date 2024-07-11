Ollie Watkins Sarina Wiegman Gareth Southgate compositeGetty Images/GOAL
Ameé Ruszkai

'My orange heart hurt!' - Lionesses boss Sarina Wiegman congratulates Gareth Southgate after England's Euro 2024 win over Netherlands and sends message for Three Lions to 'bring it home'

Sarina WiegmanEnglandEnglandWomen's footballEuropean ChampionshipGareth Southgate

Lionesses boss Sarina Wiegman has offered her congratulations to Gareth Southgate after his England team beat her native Netherlands at Euro 2024.

  • England beat Netherlands in semi-final
  • Book Euro 2024 final date with Spain
  • Wiegman has message for Southgate's side
