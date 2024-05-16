Ella Toone Barcelona compositeGetty/GOAL
Ameé Ruszkai

Another Lioness in Barcelona?! England star Ella Toone attracting interest from European champions - but bumper fee would be needed to sign her from Man Utd

Ella TooneBarcelonaManchester United WomenChampions LeagueWSLLiga FWomen's football

Lionesses star Ella Toone is attracting interest from Barcelona, with the European champions weighing up a move for the Manchester United midfielder.

Article continues below

Article continues below

Article continues below

  • Barca weighing up summer move for Toone
  • England star has spent six years at Man Utd
  • But could join three Lionesses in Catalunya
Article continues below

Editors' Picks