This page contains affiliate links. When you purchase through the links provided, we may earn a commission.

AFP ‘I miss nights like this’ – Lionel Messi reacts to two-goal return from injury after sitting out 13 games for Inter Miami L. Messi Major League Soccer Inter Miami CF Inter Miami CF vs Philadelphia Union Philadelphia Union Lionel Messi admits that he "missed nights like this" during his injury break, as he marked his return with a brace against the Philadelphia Union. Article continues below Article continues below Article continues below Miami beat Union 3-1 on Messi's return

Argentine bagged a brace and an assist

Out of action for two months due to injury Article continues below