Lionel Messi reacts to taking ‘first step’ towards trophy No.45 – with most-decorated player in history helping Argentina to open Copa America title defence with win over Canada
Lionel Messi has reacted to taking the “first step” towards trophy No.45 of his record-breaking career, with Argentina up and running at Copa America.
- Albiceleste out to defend continental crown
- Off to the perfect start on U.S. soil
- Captain involved in both goals of 2-0 victory