Lionel Messi and Luis Suarez are no match for Jesus Ferreira! Inter Miami's star-studded attack goes quiet once again as USMNT star leads FC Dallas to preseason victory over Herons
Lionel Messi, Luis Suarez and Inter Miami were held scoreless for a second-straight preseason game as the Herons fell 1-0 to FC Dallas.
- Inter Miami goes scoreless again
- Suarez makes second appearance back alongside Messi
- Ferreira scores winner for Dallas