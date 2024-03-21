Lionel Messi Inter Miami CCC 2024Getty Images
Soham Mukherjee

'You speak to the team' - Lionel Messi's demand to team-mate revealed as Julian Gressel reveals why Inter Miami superstar 'laughed a little bit' at his pre-game speech

Lionel MessiInter Miami CFInter Miami CF vs Nashville SCNashville SCCONCACAF Champions CupJulian Gressel

Julian Gressel revaled how Lionel Messi brought out his leadership instinct and why the legend "laughed a little bit" at his pre-game speech.

  • Messi asked Gressel to address the team
  • The defender gave the speech in Spanish
  • Messi amused by his choice of language

