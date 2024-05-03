Lionel Messi English update: USMNT star Julian Gressel ‘still bilingual’ despite iconic Inter Miami team-mate starting to make ‘jokes’ in second language
Julian Gressel has delivered an update on the English of Inter Miami team-mate Lionel Messi, with the USMNT star admitting to still being “bilingual”.
- Argentine moved to the States in 2023
- Has plenty of Spanish speakers around him
- Doing his best to break down language barrier