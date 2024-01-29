This page contains affiliate links. When you subscribe through the links provided, we may earn a commission.

WATCH: Are you watching Lionel Messi? Al-Hilal star Michael Delgado pulls out Cristiano Ronaldo's 'Siiuuu' celebration after scoring against Inter Miami

Gill Clark
Michael Delgado Al-Hilal Inter MiamiGetty
Lionel MessiClub FriendliesAl Hilal vs Inter Miami CFAl HilalInter Miami CF

Michael Delgado couldn't resist celebrating Cristiano Ronaldo-style after scoring for Al-Hilal during their 4-3 win over Lionel Messi's Inter Miami.

  • Inter Miami falls to Al-Hilal
  • Lionel Messi scores for Herons
  • Michael celebrates in style
