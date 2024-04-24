Leandro Trossard 'playing like R9' after 'I love you' message from Anne Hathaway as fans call for Arsenal to bring Hollywood superstar 'to the carpet' after Chelsea demolition ArsenalLeandro TrossardArsenal vs ChelseaChelseaPremier League

Fans have called for Arsenal to bring Anne Hathaway to the club after the Hollywood star's 'I love you' message to Leandro Trossard in an interview.