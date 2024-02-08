Lauren James is a Chelsea icon! Moises Caicedo dons winger’s famous No.10 shirt to celebrate ‘well deserved’ WSL Player of the Month award

Soham Mukherjee
Moises Caicedo Lauren James Chelsea splitGetty/GOAL
ChelseaMoises CaicedoLauren JamesWomen's footballChelsea FC WomenWSLPremier League

Moises Caicedo uploaded a picture in Lauren James' Chelsea shirt to celebrate the winger's "well deserved" WSL Player of the Month award.

  • James was named Player of the Month for January
  • Scored five goals in two WSL games
  • Caicedo wore James' No.10 to celebrate the award

