Kylian Mbappe branded the 'Kevin Durant of football' as fans savagely claim Real Madrid's newest signing 'won't get respect' he craves at Santiago Bernabeu Kylian MbappeReal MadridLaLigaChampions LeagueTransfers

Kylian Mbappe is finally heading to Real Madrid, but fans have branded him the 'Kevin Durant of football' following the transfer announcement.