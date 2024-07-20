Kobbie Mainoo has a new haircut! Man Utd star shows off fresh look for 2024-25 after heartbreak with England

Getty Images/Goal/@grumpy_smokedd TikTokSoham MukherjeeKobbie Mainoo has a new haircut! Man Utd star shows off fresh look for 2024-25 after heartbreak with EnglandKobbie MainooManchester UnitedPremier LeagueEnglandManchester United star Kobbie Mainoo went under the scissors to sport a fresh look for the 2024-25 campaign after Euro 2024 heartbreak with England.Article continues belowArticle continues belowArticle continues belowMainoo gears up for new seasonVisited the barber for a haircutCurrently on a break after Euro 2024