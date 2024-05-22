Kieran McKennaGetty
Kieran McKenna on the move?! In-demand coach set to rebuff Ipswich's attempts to keep him amid Man Utd, Chelsea & Brighton interest

Chelsea and Manchester United target Kieran McKenna is all set to reject a new long-term Ipswich deal.

  • McKenna unlikely to stay at Ipswich
  • The Tractor Boys ready to offer new deal
  • Chelsea favourites to sign the manager
