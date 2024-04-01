Jude Bellingham Real Madrid 2023-24Getty
Chris Burton

‘Keep his mouth shut!’ - Carlo Ancelotti reveals important lesson Jude Bellingham has learned quickly at Real Madrid

Jude BellinghamReal MadridReal Madrid vs Athletic ClubLaLiga

Jude Bellingham has, according to Carlo Ancelotti, learned quickly at Real Madrid that he needs to “keep his mouth shut”.

  • England star shining at Santiago Bernabeu
  • Has served avoidable ban this season
  • Managing work load with club & country

