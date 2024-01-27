Juventus' title hopes take a hit as USMNT stars Weston McKennie and Tim Weah can't save 10-man Bianconeri in draw vs Empoli

Ryan Tolmich
Juventus Empoli split 2024Getty/GOAL
Juventus vs Empoli

Weston McKennie and Juventus have handed the advantage in the Serie A title race right to Inter after slipping up in a 1-1 draw with Empoli.

  • 10-man Juve settle for one point at home vs Empoli
  • McKennie starts in midfield
  • Weah comes on to make heroic tackle

