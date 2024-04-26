Jurgen Klopp LiverpoolGetty Images
Soham Mukherjee

'Did anyone expect?' - Jurgen Klopp launches defence of Liverpool players after Premier League title bid collapses due to disastrous Everton defeat

Juergen KloppLiverpoolPremier League

Jurgen Klopp launched a fierce defence of his Liverpool players despite their Premier League title bid collapse due to the disastrous Everton defeat.

  • Liverpool succumbed to a 2-0 defeat to Everton
  • Slipped to third in the Premier League standings
  • Klopp not ready to blame his players for the sudden collapse
