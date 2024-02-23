Julian Nagelsmann to Man Utd?! Sir Jim Ratcliffe makes ex-Bayern boss ‘priority target’ to replace Erik ten Hag as Dutchman’s future remains uncertain
Sir Jim Ratcliffe has reportedly made Julian Nagelsmann a "priority target" to replace Erik ten Hag at Manchester United amid doubts over his future.
- Ratcliffe may want a change of guard at Man Utd
- Ten Hag might be shown the door
- Nagelsmann lined up as possible replacement