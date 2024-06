VIDEO: 'It's like your mum or your dad!' - Jude Bellingham unable to pick between Luka Modric & Toni Kroos after backing Croatian over Zinedine Zidane Jude BellinghamLuka ModricToni KroosZinedine ZidaneReal Madrid

Jude Bellingham got stuck while picking between Toni Kroos and Luka Modric after revealing he prefers the Croatian over Zinedine Zidane.