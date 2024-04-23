Jude Bellingham is a global star! Real Madrid sensation poses with Novak Djokovic, Rafael Nadal, Usain Bolt AND legendary actor Andy Garcia after scooping Laureus breakthrough award
Real Madrid's Jude Bellingham met with several global stars at the Laureus awards, including Novak Djokovic, Rafael Nadal and Usain Bolt.
Article continues below
Article continues below
Article continues below
- Bellingham steals the spotlight at Laureus World Sports Awards
- Bagged the Breakthrough prize for his heroics at Madrid
- Was snapped with several icons from different fields