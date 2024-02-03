Jude Bellingham to finally torment Atletico Madrid? Diego Simeone admits his side ‘got lucky’ last time out and pinpoints Real Madrid sensation’s toughest attribute

Ritabrata Banerjee
GFX Diego Simeone Jude Bellingham 2023-24Getty/GOAL
Jude BellinghamReal MadridDiego SimeoneAtletico MadridLaLiga

Atletico Madrid boss Diego Simeone pointed out a special attribute of Jude Bellingham ahead of facing the English star in the Madrid derby.

Article continues below

Article continues below

Article continues below

Article continues below
  • Simeone hails Bellingham's special attribute
  • Midfielder yet to score against Atletico
  • Madrid teams will lock horns on Sunday

Editors' Picks