Jose Mourinho incredibly suggests Man Utd could be handed 2017-18 Premier League crown if Man City are found guilty in 115-charge FFP trial as he stands by infamous best achievement claim
Jose Mourinho has joked Manchester United might be handed the 2017-18 Premier League title if Manchester City are found guilty of breaching FFP rules.
- United finished 19 points behind City in 2017-18
- Mourinho still insists it's one of his best achievements
- Jokes City could be docked points after trial