Jose Mourinho rages at UEFA after Fenerbahce narrowly avoid huge Champions League upset in his first competitive game as manager - thanks to stellar display from ex-Man City goal machine
Jose Mourinho slammed UEFA after Fenerbahce narrowly avoided a huge Champions League upset - thanks to a stellar display from Edin Dzeko.
- Fenerbahce beat Lugano 4-3
- Dzeko netted a 21-minute hat-trick
- Mourinho fuming at UEFA after narrow win