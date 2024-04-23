Jose Mourinho claims he didn't have same support from Man Utd as Erik ten Hag and insists there are still players at Old Trafford who 'don't have the best professional profile'
Jose Mourinho has sensationally claimed that Manchester United did not lend him the same support they have shown Erik ten Hag.
- Mourinho was in charge from 2016 to 2018
- Led Man Utd to Europa League success
- Believes he could have achieved more with a bit more help