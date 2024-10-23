Jose Mourinho Fenerbahce 2024Getty
Gill Clark

'Give me the money!' - Jose Mourinho not giving up on belated Man Utd Premier League winner's medal as Fenerbahce boss hopes for Man City FFP punishment & 'bonus' payment

Manchester UnitedJ. MourinhoFenerbahce vs Manchester UnitedFenerbahceEuropa LeagueManchester City

Jose Mourinho says he has not given up hope of being handed a Premier League winner's medal if Manchester City are stripped of their titles.

Article continues below

Article continues below

Article continues below

  • Mourinho finished second with Man Utd
  • Hoping for medal if City lose titles
  • Portuguese icon preparing to face former club
Follow GOAL on WhatsApp! 🟢📱
Article continues below