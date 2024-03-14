Jordan Henderson has nightmare England return as Aston Villa fans boo Ajax midfielder throughout before 4-0 thrashing seals Europa Conference League exit
Jordan Henderson's return to England turned into a nightmare as Aston Villa fans booed the Ajax midfielder throughout in a damning 4-0 thrashing.
- Henderson started for Ajax
- Midfielder received a hostile reception at Villa Park
- Dutch giants beaten comprehensively by English side