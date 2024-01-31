Jessie Fleming heads to the Portland Thorns! Chelsea and Canada star completes blockbuster transfer for NWSL-record fee

Chelsea and Canada star Jessie Fleming has joined the Portland Thorns for what is reportedly a record fee for an NWSL club.

  • Fleming joins the Portland Thorns
  • Leaves Chelsea after four-year stay
  • Thorns reportedly pay NWSL-record fee

