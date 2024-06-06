Memphis Depay Jeremie Frimpong Netherlands 2024Getty
Richard Mills

Jeremie Frimpong is Netherlands' greatest hope! Bayer Leverkusen star orchestrates big win as Ronald Koeman's team thrash Canada - with Memphis Depay and Virgil van Dijk also on target

Bayer Leverkusen star Jeremie Frimpong announced himself on the international stage after starring in the Netherlands' 4-0 rout over Canada.

  • Netherlands thrash Canada 4-0
  • Depay, Frimpong, Weghorst & Van Dijk score
  • Dutch look strong ahead of Euro 2024
