Jack Grealish reveals superstar singer Elton John 'rings him to catch up' as Man City & England man admits he was left starstruck in meeting with pop sensation Rihanna
Jack Grealish revealed that superstar Elton John "rings him to catch up" as the Manchester City man admitted to being starstruck on meeting Rihanna.
- Grealish shares a rapport with John
- Met with him at a concert in April 2023
- Midfielder also a massive fan of Rihanna