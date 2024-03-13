Inter Miami's Achilles heel: Herons' defense already threatening to ruin Lionel Messi's chances of silverware in 2024

The Herons' backline will likely be the difference between success and failure this season, starting with the CONCACAF Champions Cup

When you have the likes of Lionel Messi and Luis Suarez in your team, you'll always have a chance. We saw it for years at Barcelona and, in these early days at Inter Miami, we've gotten glimpses of that fact too.

If the Herons are to be successful, though, they'll have to overcome what's going on at the other end of the field. The Messi and Suarez duo may just be enough to win them trophies, but their defense is a serious concern.

That will be the storyline of the season: can Inter Miami's superstars do enough to overcome their defensive frailties? Can Gerardo 'Tata' Martino find a way to mask what feels like a major weakness? And, if he can't, if this is the best this unit will look, what will that mean for the club's ambitions this season?

Ahead of the club's CONCACAF Champions Cup second leg against Nashville SC, those questions are taking centerstage as the club pursues its first trophy of the season.