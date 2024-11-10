FBL-EUR-C1-SPORTING-MANCHESTER CITYAFP
Aditya Gokhale

Incoming Man Utd boss Ruben Amorim pays tribute to 'unbelievable' Sporting CP squad after 'special' comeback win over Braga in final game with Portuguese champions

R. AmorimManchester UnitedSporting CPBraga vs Sporting CPBragaLiga PortugalPremier League

Sporting pulled off a sensational comeback against Braga to give Ruben Amorim a fairy-tale ending before he departs for Manchester United.

  • Amorim takes on last match as Sporting boss
  • Sporting come back from 2-0 deficit to win 4-2
  • Amorim pays tribute to 'unbelievable' Sporting squad
