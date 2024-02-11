'I would love Kylian Mbappe to come' - Rodrygo eager to see PSG superstar complete blockbuster transfer to Real Madrid

'I would love Kylian Mbappe to come' - Rodrygo eager to see PSG superstar complete blockbuster transfer to Real MadridAditya GokhaleGetty/GOALKylian MbappeRodrygoReal MadridLaLigaParis Saint-GermainLigue 1TransfersReal Madrid's Rodrygo has said that he would "love" for Kylian Mbappe to join the club and called the Frenchman "one of the best in the world."Article continues belowArticle continues belowArticle continues belowArticle continues belowRodrygo wants Mbappe to join MadridSay he would "love" to play with him Calls Mbappe "one of the best in the world"