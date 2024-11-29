'I want the fans to support all players' - Hansi Flick urges Barcelona faithful to stop Frenkie de Jong whistles

Getty ImagesParshva Shah'I want the fans to support all players' - Hansi Flick urges Barcelona faithful to stop Frenkie de Jong whistlesLaLigaF. de JongH. FlickBarcelonaHansi Flick has requested the Barcelona supporters to stop jeering and booing the out-of-favour Frenkie de Jong.Article continues belowArticle continues belowArticle continues belowArticle continues belowFlick backs De Jong in publicDutch midfielder going through a tough timeHas been linked with an exit next summerFollow GOAL on WhatsApp! 🟢📱