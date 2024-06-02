Christian Pulisic AC Milan 2023-24Getty
Joe Mewis

'I can still play a bit' - Christian Pulisic aims dig at Chelsea after starring for AC Milan following 'difficult couple of seasons'

Christian PulisicChelseaAC MilanCopa AmericaUSA

Christian Pulisic has aimed a subtle dig at Chelsea after the USMNT forward's return to form with AC Milan.

Article continues below

Article continues below

Article continues below

  • Pulisic made the move to Milan last summer
  • He has netted 15 goals this season
  • Milan finished second in Serie A this term
Article continues below