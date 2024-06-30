Jaden Philogene Hull City 2023-24Getty Images
Ritabrata Banerjee

From Hull to Barcelona! La Liga giants submit shock Jaden Philogene offer following eye-caching Championship campaign

BarcelonaJaden Philogene-BidaceTransfersHullChampionshipLaLiga

Barcelona have reportedly submitted an official bid with Hull City to sign their star winger Jaden Philogene.

  • Barcelona show interest in Hull's Philogene
  • Scored 12 goals in Championship last season
  • Want to sign the winger on an initial loan deal
