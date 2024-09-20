Hat-trick hero Harry Kane reflects on ‘strange’ career first – with Bayern Munich striker revealing secrets to goalscoring skill that is helping to inflate his numbers
Harry Kane is a hat-trick hero again for Bayern Munich, with the prolific striker reflecting on a “strange” career first for him.
Article continues below
Article continues below
Article continues below
- Has claimed match balls in back-to-back games
- Posted trebles in Bundesliga & Champions League
- Netted three times from the spot vs Dinamo Zagreb