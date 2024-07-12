Harry Kane's influence compared to Lionel Messi and Cristiano Ronaldo as footwear company Skechers enjoy huge growth after signing England captain to lifetime deal Harry KaneLionel MessiCristiano RonaldoEnglandEuropean Championship

Harry Kane's Skechers deal will have a 'similar impact to Lionel Messi and Cristiano Ronaldo' as the shoe brand enjoys a 29 per cent share price hike.