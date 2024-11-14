Harry Kane benched! England squad stunned by huge selection call as Lee Carsley decides to drop Bayern Munich star for crucial Nations League clash with Greece
Lee Carsley is reportedly set to bench Harry Kane for a Nations League fixture in Greece, with that selection call leaving the England squad stunned.
- Prolific striker is captain of his country
- Boasts record-breaking tally of goals
- Watkins set to lead the line in Athens