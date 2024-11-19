Ruben AmorimGetty
Ritabrata Banerjee

'As good as a trophy' - Ruben Amorim told what he must achieve at Man Utd for this season to be deemed a success as ex-Red Devils striker admits silverware would be a 'bonus'

Manchester UnitedR. AmorimPremier League

Louis Saha has explained what Ruben Amorim needs to do at Manchester United for his first season at the club to be deemed a success.

  • Saha discusses Amorim's task at United in first season
  • Amorim conducted first training session on Monday
  • United take on Ipswich Town this weekend
