GOAL's bold predictions for 2025: Chelsea's Club World Cup triumph, Alexia Putellas' move to NWSL, Christian Pulisic's Ballon d'Or nomination, Neymar's arrival in MLS

American soccer had a largely electric year in 2024. The U.S. women's national team won Olympic gold, while the men advanced to the knockout stage in the Paris Games for the first time in 24 years. Adding to the momentum, both programs secured marquee coaching hires -- Emma Hayes for the women and Mauricio Pochettino for the men -- setting the stage for further success in 2025.

At the club level, Marta and the Orlando Pride claimed their first NWSL title, while the LA Galaxy returned to the summit of MLS for the first time in a decade. Blockbuster arrivals added to the excitement, with Asisat Oshoala and Racheal Kundananji joining the NWSL, while Luis Suárez, Olivier Giroud, and Marco Reus all made their way to MLS.

Overall, American soccer feels healthy. The foundations have been put in place and ambitions have never been greater. That spirit was celebrated by the GOAL Champions, the inaugural awards recognizing the most unique and most compelling players, coaches, fans and moments from soccer in the U.S. in 2024.

But that's just the beginning. Now it's on to 2025. This summer, the U.S. will host FIFA's expanded Club World Cup, featuring powerhouses such as Real Madrid, Chelsea, Inter Miami and Boca Juniors in a competitive tournament. On the international stage, both the USWNT and USMNT will have trophies to chase.

What to expect? GOAL makes 10 bold predictions for a packed 2025, a year that will include the Club World Cup, Nations League, Gold Cup, SheBelieves Cup, and more.