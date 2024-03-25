Gio Reyna and Tyler Adams are back! Winners and losers as rejuvenated duo lead USMNT to Nations League glory

GOAL breaks down who stood out in both a positive and negative sense as the U.S. claimed yet another trophy

In the days leading up to the CONCACAF Nations League semifinal, Antonee Robinson said that he wantsed a U.S. men's national team triumph to become an expectation. He wants other countries to find this competition boring. The result, in Robinson's ideal world, would be decided long before a ball was kicked; it would be owned by the USMNT.

Well, Robinson's dream is now pretty damn close to reality. The USMNT continues to dominate the Nations League, having now won all three editions in this tournament's short history.

The road to their latest triumph wasn't easy. The U.S. needed a last-gasp equalizer to survive their encounter with Jamaica before swarming the Reggae Boyz in extra-time. Mexico, though, wouldn't be anywhere near as strong, as the U.S. beat El Tri all over the field to dominate in yet another Dos a Cero under the bright lights.

It was a big camp for the U.S., who continue to prepare for the upcoming Copa America. Several big stars stepped up with big goals in big moments, namely Tyler Adams and Gio Reyna, who silenced any doubters worried about their club situations.

Still, there's much to sort out ahead of this summer's Copa, with several spots still up for grabs. That's for a different day, though. For the USMNT, Sunday was about celebrating as they kept hold of their top spot in this region. It may get boring for everyone else, but the U.S. surely isn't tired of these trophy celebrations just yet.

GOAL breaks down the USMNT's winners & losers from the CONCACAF Nations League...