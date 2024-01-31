'Get the f*ck back out there!' - Oleksandr Zinchenko torn apart by Man Utd legend Paul Scholes for stepping into Arsenal midfield during win over Nottingham Forest

Aditya Gokhale
Scholes-Zinchenko-ArsenalGetty/GOAL
Paul ScholesOleksandr ZinchenkoArsenalNottingham Forest vs ArsenalNottingham ForestPremier League

Paul Scholes took to social media to attack Oleksandr Zinchenko in an X-rated rant during Arsenal's 2-1 win over Nottingham Forest.

Article continues below

Article continues below

Article continues below

Article continues below
  • Scholes fumes as Zinchenko enters midfield
  • Arsenal's tactics require Ukrainian to go forward
  • Scholes fumes 'Get the f*ck back out there!'

Editors' Picks