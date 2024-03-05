BROUGHT TO YOU BY
PiqueGetty
Ritabrata Banerjee

Gerard Pique calls out 'smoke & mirrors' at Barcelona as club legend insists Champions League success is unrealistic for cash-strapped La Liga giants

BarcelonaChampions LeagueGerard PiqueLaLiga

Barcelona legend Gerard Pique has urged the club to come clean with the fans about their financial health.

Article continues below

Article continues below

Article continues below

Article continues below
  • Pique urged Barcelona to disclose everything to fans
  • Barcelona struggling with their finances
  • Urged club to promote more players from La Masia

Editors' Picks