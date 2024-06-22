Georgina Rodriguez arrives at Euro 2024! Cristiano Ronaldo's girlfriend spotted in stands for Portugal's clash with Turkey as Junior also present to support his dad
Cristiano Ronaldo's girlfriend, Georgina Rodriguez, and his son, Cristiano Junior, have been spotted in the stands for Portugal's game with Turkey.
- Rodriguez and Cristiano Junior in stands
- Portugal cruising to win against Turkey
- Remains to be seen if CR7's girlfriend will stay in Germany