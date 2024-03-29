Generation Adidas Cup 2024: Schedule, how to watch & best prospects at prestigious international youth tournament

80 teams from around the world have gathered in Bradenton, Florida to compete for a GA Championship at the U15 and U17 levels.

The 2024 MLS Generation Adidas Cup tournament has arrived, and it's set to be the most global version in its 15-year existence. Every MLS academy will be represented along with 49 different club academies from 15 countries across four continents.

In total, 80 teams, 40 in each age respective U15 and U17 age group, are set to compete at IMG Academy in Bradenton, Fla. March 30-April 7.

Scouts from all over the world will be present to find the next hidden gems in youth soccer, while Manchester City fans will get their first televised glimpse of 'the best 14-year-old in the world' Cavan Sullivan amid reports he's signed with the Premier League giants.

Ex-Chelsea defender Filipe Luis's U17 Flamengo side will look to leave their mark, while Manchester United's U15 team features two club legends sons in its XI. And for the USMNT, the next starlet may announce his presence on the world's premier youth footballing stage.

GOAL takes a look at top prospects in the field this year, how to watch and more below...