Gareth Southgate's critics told to 'eat humble pie' after England's run to Euro 2024 final as Three Lions legend David Seaman brands negativity 'a joke' ahead of Spain clash EnglandGareth SouthgateSpain vs EnglandSpainEuropean Championship

Gareth Southgate's critics have been told to "eat humble pie" ahead of Sunday's Euro 2024 final between England and Spain.