Cristiano Ronaldo Portugal 2024Getty
Chris Burton

Future Portugal boss? Cristiano Ronaldo tipped for management role by former Man Utd team-mate when the day comes to hang up record-breaking boots

Cristiano RonaldoPortugalEuropean ChampionshipAl Nassr FCSaudi Pro LeaguePortugal vs IrelandIrelandFriendlies

Cristiano Ronaldo has been tipped to move into management, with ex-Manchester United team-mate John O’Shea seeing him as Portugal boss of the future.

  • Evergreen forward still going strong at 39
  • Hit 50 goals for Al-Nassr in 2023-24 season
  • Ready for Euro 2024 duty with his country
