‘Just a funny name’ – Christian Pulisic reacts to ‘Captain America’ tag as USMNT star addresses ‘don’t give a sh*t’ statement from AC Milan legend Zlatan Ibrahimovic C. Pulisic USA AC Milan Z. Ibrahimovic Serie A

Christian Pulisic has addressed his standing as “Captain America”, with the USMNT and AC Milan star considering that tag to be “just a funny name”.