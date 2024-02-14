‘When people are telling you you’re sh*t, it’s hard’ - Freddy Adu’s ‘downward spiral’ blamed on MLS ‘saviour’ role as former coach explains why USMNT prodigy failed to reach his potential
A former coach of Freddy Adu believes being branded the "next Pele" and the "saviour of the MLS" led to a downward spiral for the young American.
- Adu burst onto the scene at 14
- Career didn't go as planned
- Coach explains his 'downward spiral'