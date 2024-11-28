Frank Lampard is back! Chelsea legend announced as new Coventry City boss as 18-month managerial absence comes to an end

Getty Images SportMitchell FrettonFrank Lampard is back! Chelsea legend announced as new Coventry City boss as 18-month managerial absence comes to an endF. LampardCoventryChampionshipFrank Lampard has been announced as the new Coventry City head coach following a year-and-a-half away from management.Article continues belowArticle continues belowArticle continues belowArticle continues belowCoventry appoint Lampard as new bossEnds 18-month spell without jobTasked with keeping Sky Blues in ChampionshipFollow GOAL on WhatsApp! 🟢📱