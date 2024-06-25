France player ratings vs Poland: Another Dayot Upamecano mistake on the big stage! Les Bleus throw away victory to set up nightmare knockout path despite Kylian Mbappe breaking Euros duck

Didier Deschamps' side are now on the wrong side of the draw after a 1-1 draw in Dortmund that cost them top spot in Group D

It was all going so well for France. Their masked man had returned to the starting line-up to give them the lead in Tuesday's crucial Euro 2024 Group D clash with Poland, with Kylian Mbappe finally finding a way past an inspired Lukasz Skorupski with an impressively composed penalty.

However, Dayot Upamecano then did what Dayot Upamecano is always likely to do by making a mistake that allowed Robert Lewandowski to level from the spot - at the second attempt - with just 11 minutes of normal time remaining.

France poured forward in the closing stages, desperately trying to score the goal that would have won them the group. However, Didier Deschamps' men could find no way through, meaning Les Bleus, the tournament favourites, are now set to find themselves on the wrong side of the draw for the knockout stages, alongside Spain, Germany and Portugal.

Below, GOAL rates all of the players on show in Dortmund as France's Euros hopes took a self-inflicted blow...